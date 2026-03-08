Centre's silence on attack on Iran insults country: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre for not condemning the US-Israel attack on Iran, alleging that it had brought disrepute to the country and its people.

Addressing an anti-war meeting organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here, the CM said India, which had a long legacy of standing up against imperialism, now appeared to be aligning with imperialist forces.

"Iran was a country which had strongly stood with India during difficult times. When that country was unilaterally attacked, why could not we condemn it," he asked.

Vijayan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, saying he had travelled there just days before its attack on Iran.

The world saw Modi embracing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, and sought to know what message that sent to the world.

Vijayan alleged that the silence of PM Modi and the BJP-led Union government on the attack against Iran had brought disrepute to the country and its people.

The chief minister further alleged that the real motive behind the attack was the United States' hidden agenda to control the world's oil resources.

He said the world was passing through a highly anxious phase due to the attacks carried out by the US and Israel, which had created concern among millions of people.

Vijayan warned that any escalation of war could severely affect the global economy and that the impact of such tensions was already causing anxiety among families.

Accusing the US of trying to play the role of a "world police", he said American imperialism was attempting to impose its will on other nations and often unleashed violence in regions where developments did not suit its interests. PTI LGK KH