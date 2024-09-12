Centre's special cleanliness drive from Oct 2 to focus on outstation offices having public interface

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Centre will conduct a special cleanliness drive from October 2, aimed at reviewing government records that can be weeded out and disposing of identified scrap among others, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The government has decided that special campaigns for institutionalising swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency of public grievances will be held every year from October 2-31.

The special campaign 4.0, will be preceded by the preparatory phase from September 16 to 30, seeks to institutionalise swachhata in all offices of government of India with a saturation approach, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The campaign 4.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the ministries/departments and their attached/subordinate offices, it said.

During the preparatory phase, ministries/departments will identify the pendency in selected categories, mobilise the ground functionaries, finalise the campaign sites, review records, undertake space management planning and dispose of the identified scrap, the statement said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch a dedicated online web-portal (https:cdpm.nic.in/specialcampaign4/) on Friday for monitoring of progress of special campaign 4.0 in a virtual meeting of nodal officers of the campaign, and those responsible for handling public grievances and appellate authorities in all the 84 ministries/departments of the Government of India.

The meeting will also be addressed by the secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the nodal department for coordinating and steering the campaign across the country; secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; secretary of Department of Posts and secretary of the Railway Board, it said.

The three special campaigns in 2021, 2022 and 2023 cumulatively covered 4,04,776 cleanliness campaign sites, freed 355 lakh sq ft of space for productive utilisation and earned revenue of Rs 1,162 crore by scrap disposal.

The special campaigns have been led by ministers, ministers of state and secretaries of ministries/departments. The initiatives and achievements of special campaigns have also found mention in PM’s Mann Ki Baat, the statement said.

Cabinet Secretary addressed all secretaries of the government of India on August 21, 2024 and the DARPG has issued detailed guidelines for the same on August 22, it said.

The best practices undertaken during the special campaign will be presented during the good governance week 2024 from December 19-24, 2024. PTI AKV NB