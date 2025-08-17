Centre's Tele-MANAS logs over 24 lakh calls since 2022 launch, becomes mental health lifeline

Kota, Aug 17 (PTI) Tele-MANAS helpline, the flagship initiative of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has emerged as a critical lifeline for mental health support across India as, since its launch in 2022, it had received over 24 lakh calls -- an average of over 2500 calls a day, according to an RTI reply.

Operated under the aegis of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, the helpline was launched on October 10, 2022.

Between December 1, 2022 and July 24, 2025, the helpline has attended to an astounding 24,25,885 calls from 37 states and union territories, the RTI reply said.

This translates to an average of 2,511 calls per day, underscoring the growing urgency of mental health concerns in the country.

The Right to Information (RTI) was filed by a Kota-based activist and advocate Sujeet Swami in June 2024 and the response was provided on July 31.

The helpline, designed to provide 24x7 free tele-mental health services, especially to remote and underserved areas, has become a beacon of hope for millions.

The data highlights a diverse range of callers, with the 31-60 age group leading with 2,86,286 calls (approximately 296 calls per day), followed by the 19-30 age group with 1,98,409 calls (205 calls per day). Meanwhile, the 60 years and above age group contributed 37,745 calls (39 calls per day).

This distribution reflects the pervasive nature of mental health challenges across all age demographics.

The helpline received the most number of calls from Uttar Pradesh at 4,39,164 calls (455 calls per day), indicating a significant mental health burden in the state.

In contrast, Lakshadweep recorded the lowest 722 calls.

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,87,190 calls, Odisha 2,30,117, Maharashtra 1,83,442 calls and Rajasthan also 39,996 calls.

The calls reflected a variety of stressors with 43,346 calls linked to study stress, 22,740 job-related issues, 73,377 financial problems, 17,826 associated with relationship issues, and 18,377 stemming from family conflicts, the RTI data showed Sujeet Swami, who spearheaded the RTI effort, emphasized the gravity of the situation and said, "Despite a lack of widespread awareness and promotion, the Tele-MANAS helpline is receiving 2,511 calls daily. This is a clear indicator that mental health is a pressing national issue.” “The central government and state administrations must now seriously consider developing a uniform National Mental Health Policy to address this growing crisis," he said.

Swami further noted that while awareness about mental health is increasing, many individuals still hesitate to seek help openly.

"People often struggle silently or seek solutions from untrained family members, which can exacerbate their problems. There is an urgent need for robust awareness campaigns and accessible mental health infrastructure," he added.

The Tele-MANAS helpline 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, supports multiple languages, ensuring inclusivity across India's diverse population.

Swami said in light of the escalating mental health concerns among minors, eight mental health experts, including himself, from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Rajasthan High Court Jaipur Bench.

The petition demands the implementation of a uniform mental health curriculum and the mandatory appointment of psychological counsellors in all schools, colleges, and universities across Rajasthan, regardless of their private, government, or deemed status.

The PIL highlights suicide data for individuals up to 25 years of age in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaipur from 2020 to 2025, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced mental health support in educational institutions. PTI COR NB