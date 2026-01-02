Centre's unilateral decisions of 2019 haven't resolved Kashmir conflict: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Moderate separatist voice and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said the Centre's "unilateral" decisions in 2019 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir have not resolved the conflict in the region, which, he claimed, can erupt at anytime.

He also said the "trust deficit" between the people of Kashmir and New Delhi "has widened, not shrunk".

The mirwaiz, who was put under house arrest on Friday and not allowed to lead the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, addressed people through a video posted on his X handle.

He said as another year begins, "painful memories of 2025 stay with us".

"It was a year marked by tragedy and uncertainty. The horrific Pahalgam attack shook us deeply. Unequivocally condemned by one and all in the valley, it led to a lot of anxiety among the people as they were targeted and homes demolished. This was followed by another India-Pakistan war and a stark reminder of how fragile peace in the region continues to be," he said.

He also referred to the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi in November.

"Despite making unilateral changes in 2019, the reality is that the Kashmir conflict continues to keep the region in an unsettled state that can erupt anytime. That is why wars are paused, not ended, and dialogue finds no takers," the mirwaiz said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

The separatist-cum-religious leader said "not much has changed" for Kashmiris, who find themselves at the "receiving end of suspicion and attacks" in parts of India.

"The trust deficit between them (Kashmiris) and New Delhi has widened, not shrunk. Enforced silence is projected as acquiescence. Wounds remain open, problems unaddressed and an elected government of a Union Territory complains of being powerless," he said.

Referring to the banning of his Awami Action Committee, the mirwaiz said the AAC is a socio-political institution that reached out to people in need, advocating peace, dialogue and resolution.

The AAC, along with the Ittihadul Muslimeen -- both part of the Hurriyat Conference -- were banned in March last year.

Pointing out to the removal of his designation as the "chairman of Hurriyat Conference" from his bio on his X handle, the mirwaiz said he was left with "little choice" to safeguard the minimal channel of communication available to him "or face the risk of complete silencing".

"With Hurriyat constituents banned, all offices sealed and institutions closed, leaders and activists either in jails or under constant surveillance, social media remains the only platform that gives some voice and opportunity to connect with people and the outside world," he said.

He, however, asserted that his beliefs and convictions have not changed "not even by a comma".

"Some have criticised this move as a compromise. To them I say, how and for what? They make a strange argument -- for being provided security. But it was provided to me since the day of my father's martyrdom 35 years ago. If I did not compromise for it since then, why should I compromise now?" he added.

The separatist leader said his commitments to the people of Jammu amd Kashmir "are non-negotiable -- rooted in principles and beliefs that stem from my convictions both as a Muslim and a responsible leader to people".

He said he sees himself as a channel of lasting peace, brotherhood and reconciliation for his people and the region.

"In the past, I have engaged with the leadership of the subcontinent and successive Indian leaders -- including Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Shri L K Advani -- in sincere efforts of dialogue. My path remains the same," he said.

The mirwaiz expressed hope that talks will work in Jammu and Kashmir to address the issues of the region.

"Is real peace possible? Yes. Kashmiris are natural optimists. Dialogue has worked elsewhere and our hope remains alive. When there is sincere willingness to engage in the spirit of 'insaniyat aur jamhooriyat', as Vajpayeeji once said, peace gets the best chance," he asserted. PTI SSB RC