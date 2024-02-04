Centre's 'whole-of-government approach' prioritised holistic healthcare delivery, says minister

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Centre's "whole-of-government approach" -- keeping the Union Ayush ministry and India's traditional medicine systems in focus -- has prioritised a holistic public healthcare delivery, Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai said on Sunday.

The Union Ministry of Ayush is working closely with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to find solutions to modern-day health problems, he said during his address on the concluding day of the four-day National Arogya Fair.

The event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi was organised with the objective to showcase the benefits and principles of Ayush systems, creating awareness and encouraging the adoption of holistic health practices, and providing space to businesses and vendors to promote related products and services.

Mahendrabhai said the fair is all about getting together and diving deep into all aspects of Ayush. The presence of the market and the scientific community, people from all walks of life, innovators, start-ups, and buyers and sellers has made this successful.

Panel discussions on Ayush's different aspects add value to it, he said and added, "I am sure that in this National Arogya Fair we all had a fair share of insights on Ayush which is now a giant wave in 'Amrit Kaal'." "In the last 10 years, the nation has seen how the government of India, taking a whole-of-government approach and keeping the Union Ministry of Ayush and traditional medicine systems of India in focus, has prioritised holistic health in public healthcare delivery," he said.

The fair witnessed wellness workshops and seminars; ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha, naturopathy and homoeopathy exhibitions; free health consultations and cultural programmes.