Centuries-old 'curse' keeps Himachal's Sammoo village away from Diwali celebrations

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 31 (PTI) People of Sammoo village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are not celebrating Diwali, a custom they have been following since time immemorial, fearing a curse of a distraught woman who committed Sati on this festival generations ago.

Diwali, the vibrant festival of light, passes like any other day with houses remaining dark and devoid of lights and sounds of crackers.

The villagers remain trapped in a muddle of tradition and under lurking fear of something dreadful happening.

The elders have cautioned the younger lot that any celebration, be it illumination or preparing any special dish, would not bode well and invite misfortune, disaster and deaths.

Legend goes that, many moons ago ago, the woman referred to here had left for her parents' home to celebrate Diwali.

But soon she got the news that her husband, a soldier in the king's court, died.

The woman, who was pregnant, could not bear the shock burnt herself on her husband's pyre and cursed the villagers that they will never be able to celebrate Diwali.

Since then, Diwali has never been not celebrated in this village, the residents say.

Bhoranj panchayat pradhan Pooja Devi and several other women said ever since they got married and came to this village, they have never seen Diwali being celebrated.

Summo village, located about 25 km from Hamirpur district headquarters falls under Bhoranj panchayat.

"Even if the villagers settle outside, the curse of the women won't leave them. Some years ago, a family from the village settled far away were preparing some local dishes for Diwali when their house caught fire. The people of the village only worship Sati and light diyas in front of her," Pooja Devi told PTI.

A village elder, who has witnessed over 70 Diwali without any celebrations, says whenever someone tries to observe Diwali, some misfortune or loss happen and as such they prefer to remain indoors.

"For hundreds of years, people have refrained from celebrating Diwali. On the day of Diwali, if a family even by mistake bursts crackers and makes dishes at home, then disaster is sure to happen," says another villager Veena.

Despite several attempts to break the curse by performing havan-yagya, the villagers have failed, deepening their resolve to adhere to their traditions, she says.

The community's collective memory of the past keeps them bound to their customs, even as younger generations express a desire to break free from this belief, Veena adds.

Villagers are, however, hopeful that one day, they will be able to celebrate Diwali. PTI COR BPL ZMN