Centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often called Kerala Kumbh, came alive after 250 years: Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about the centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often called the Kerala Kumbh, which has come alive again after nearly 250 years, saying from North to South, the rivers may be different but the stream of faith is the same.

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Modi said people still remember the breathtaking images of last year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the sea of humanity surging on the banks of the 'Sangam', the immense flow of faith, and in that sacred moment of bathing, it seemed as if India was 'in communion' with its 'Sanatan Chetana'.

"The same stream of the Maha Kumbh, the same month of Magha, the same voice of devotion, as it moves from North to South, takes on a new identity. On the land of Kerala, in Tirunavaya on the banks of the Bharatappuzha River, there is a centuries-old tradition, Mamangam," he said.

The prime minister said many people also call it the 'Maha Magha' festival or 'Kerala Kumbh' where bathing in the holy river during the month of Magha and making that moment an indelible memory of life is its soul.

Over time, he said, this tradition seemed to have disappeared and for nearly 250 years, this event had not been celebrated with the same grandeur as it used to be.

"But today, in our country, which is re-recognising its heritage, history has taken another turn. This time, the Kerala Kumbh was successfully held without any major announcement," he said.

Modi said people communicated with each other about it, word spread, and soon, devotees began arriving at Tirunavaya every day.

"Whether it's the Maha Kumbh or the Kerala Kumbh, it is not just a festival of bathing. It is a reminiscential awakening of memory. It is a re-remembrance of culture.

"From North to South, the rivers may be different, the banks may be different, but the stream of faith is the same, this is Bharat," he said. PTI ACB NB NB