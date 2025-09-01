CEPT varsity students win at prestigious Building Simulation Conference held in Brisbane

Ahmedabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Students of Ahmedabad-based CEPT University have won the Student Modelling Competition 2025 organised by International Building Performance Simulation Association (IBPSA) as part of the 19th Building Simulation Conference (BS2025).

The event was held in Brisbane in Australia between August 24 and 27, the university said in a release on Monday.

"Students from the Master's in Building Energy Performance (MBEP) programme at CEPT University secured the top position, with Carnegie Mellon University, USA, taking the runner-up spot. The biennial IBPSA Building Simulation Conference is one of the world's leading international events in building simulation, bringing together researchers, professionals, and students from across the globe," it said.

"This year's competition witnessed participation from approximately 40 teams, worldwide. This is the third consecutive time the CEPT team has reached the finals, and for the second time in a row that it has emerged winner," the CEPT University release added.

The competition required students to focus on energy performance analysis and retrofit strategies for Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge in New South Wales in Australia, it said.

"The winning team proposed a smart and energy-efficient design that would cut down uncomfortable hours by 94 per cent and reduce the need for active heating to only 27 hours in the entire year, while improving air quality," the release informed.

The 17th and 18th editions of the conferences were held in Bruges, Belgium and Shanghai, China, respectively, it added. PTI KA BNM