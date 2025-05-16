Ceremony for new envoys to present credentials deferred

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A pre-scheduled ceremony that was to take place on Thursday for newly-appointed envoys of a few countries to present their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu has been deferred.

The ceremony was to be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is learnt that the newly-appointed ambassadors of Turkiye, Thailand, Costa Rica and St Kitts, and the high commissioner of Bangladesh were to present their credentials to the President.

"The credential ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was to be held today has been deferred due to scheduling issues," the MEA said.

It, however, did not mention the envoys who were to present the credentials.

The deferment of the ceremony comes against the backdrop of strong criticism of Turkiye in India for its backing of Pakistan during the conflict between Indian and Pakistani militaries. PTI MPB saint kits costa rica KVK KVK