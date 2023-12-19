CERN physicist James Beacham talks on 'Black hole'

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Renowned physicist at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN Dr James Beacham says there is absolutely no science in the notion about influences in the world and the position of stars in the universe.

Speaking at the lecture "The Other End of a Black hole" at the Science City here, the leading particle physics professor at CERN said the notion about some co-existence between cosmic events and objects and happenings in the world is wrong and false.

"There is no physical mechanism whatsoever, no co-relation between position of stars and the earth's situation," Beacham said to a question as part of the lecture organised by the National Council of Science Museums.

Beacham, who was asked a number of questions on various subjects, also trashed the Bermuda Triangle black hole concept saying the ships probably capsized "in the enormous ocean where we humans have not been able to to tread beyond five per cent of the area, it may not have been possible to track the wreckage" lying somewhere on the sea bed for years and discovered much later.

He was asked to comment about the popular notion that numerous ships have vanished without a trace within the imaginary Bermuda Triangle near the bottom coast of Florida in North Atlantic Ocean in the last century or so.

An enthusiastic audience consisting of 350 students and teachers from eight schools in the city bombarded Beacham about the shape, appearance and behaviour of black holes – about what would happen if one entered into a black hole, if he/she is vapourised or would emerge at the other end of a new world.

Asked about the possibility of time travel added to the space as well, he said there has not been any evidence in this regard so far.

Asked by PTI whether both time and space can be two integral parts in quantum physics and the black hole theory, he replied "If gravity can bend space, gravity can bend time as well, theoretically as there is no possibility, no real prototypes".

Black hole is a cosmic body of extremely intense gravity from which nothing, not even light, can escape. The Milky Way can contain over 100 million black holes, astronomers think.

"Science is just about curiosity….in the audiences there have been so many great questions…So many brilliant students,….I want people to understand…...we need new ideas to build better citizens," he added.

About the role of Science City, run by NCSM, he said "So many thousands of people are coming together. There are eye-popping shows.

Asked about the possibility of working as a facilitator between education trips of young enthusiastic science students about particle physics to CERN outside core areas, Beacham said "I am guessing (CERN – NSCM) had some kind of collaborations already. CERN is such a prominent force having collaborators all over the world", visited by scientists from England, Japan to India. PTI SUS RG