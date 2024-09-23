CERT-In & SISA launches first of its kind AI security certification programme

Bengaluru, Sept 23 (PTI) A first of its kind AI security certification programme in India was launched here on Monday.

Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence (CSPAI) is a joint project between Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and SISA, a global leader in forensics driven Cyber Security.

Speaking at the launch event at SISA headquarters in Bengaluru, Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In said the curated programme will enrich the skills to adapt and deploy secure and trustworthy AI in work environments.

“As first of its kind ANAB-accredited AI Security Certification programme, this course is perfectly attuned to the rapidly evolving threat landscape of AI in cybersecurity. The programme would open up a trove of opportunities and demand for emerging AI related job roles,” said Bahl.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative between CERT-In and SISA marked a significant milestone in AI security certification in India.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, said the programme complements SISA’s Cyber Nalanda initiative to tackle future cybersecurity challenges.

“By equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge to safeguard AI systems, we are building a safer digital future. We also believe that certified professionals from this programme will enhance organisational security postures, reduce the likelihood of breaches, and build greater trust with customers and stakeholders,” he added.

Renju Verghese, VP of Forensics and R&D at SISA, made a presentation on the CSPAI programme, walking attendees through its unique features and security strategies for protecting AI systems. PTI JR ROH