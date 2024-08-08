Certain agencies exerting pressure for re-imposition of AFSPA in valley districts: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said certain central agencies were exerting pressure for the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the valley districts of the state.

Responding to a query from Naga People's Front (NPF) member Leishiyo Keishing in the Assembly, Singh said, "Due to the evolving situation in the valley districts since May 3 last year, some central agencies were pressing for the re-imposition of AFSPA."

He added that even during discussions with him, these agencies argued that normal laws could not address the situation and thus AFSPA should be reinstated in the valley districts.

Objecting to the suggestion, Singh said, "We were at a point of demanding the removal of AFSPA from hill districts, but I was questioned about whether the situation in the valley districts could be managed under normal laws."

Singh explained that he assured the agencies that the unrest was a result of emotional responses to recent violence and that he would address the situation gradually.

The CM admitted that the evolving situation in the valley districts has made it challenging to provide satisfactory answers to the agencies during their visits.

He acknowledged that the agencies were not fully satisfied with his previous responses and appealed to the people through the House, saying, "There is significant pressure for the imposition of AFSPA in the valley."

Reflecting on the hardships caused by AFSPA, Singh said, "If the Act could restore law and order, it would have been achieved long ago. A humane approach is needed."

He emphasised his own past opposition to AFSPA, stating, "I have long stood against AFSPA, both as a journalist and as a public figure. It is an inhumane and draconian Act that humiliates people, instills fear, and destroys dignity."

Singh noted that after the situation improved in the valley districts, AFSPA was removed from 19 police stations. He reiterated the desire to remove AFSPA from the hill areas as well, calling for central leaders to be convinced of this need.

Singh expressed hope that new criminal laws will help manage the evolving situation in Manipur.