Cervical cancer screening camp held at Central Jail number 6 in Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A cervical cancer screening camp was conducted at the Central Jail number 06, where 265 prisoners above the age of 35 years participated, an official statement said on Monday.

The screening camp was organised by the Delhi Prisons on May 18 in collaboration with AIIMS and the Savera Foundation Trust.

According to the statement, the event was attended by Director General (Prisons) Satish Golcha, along with a distinguished team of doctors from AIIMS.

Highlighting the importance of continuing efforts to facilitate timely diagnosis, treatment, and management of preventive diseases among inmates, Golcha said this camp demonstrates the commitment of the Delhi Prisons and its partners to ensuring the health and well-being of inmates, underscoring the significance of preventive healthcare measures in correctional facilities.

During the screening, AIIMS Dean Kaushal Kumar Verma provided a briefing about the comprehensive screening programme and emphasised the significance of proper nutrition and the need for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, the statement said.