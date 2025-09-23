CESC disowns responsibility for electrocution deaths in rain-hit Kolkata after Mamata blames utility

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Power utility CESC on Tuesday night disowned responsibility for the electrocution deaths in Kolkata during waterlogging, asserting that the fatalities were unrelated to its distribution network.

At least eight people died by electrocution from unsecured live cables in the city, and West Bengal Chief Minister squarely blamed the power utility, saying electricity is supplied by CESC and it is their duty to ensure people do not suffer.

In a video statement, a CESC spokesperson said that of the eight deaths reported, five were caused by faulty internal wiring in homes and a factory.

Two others were linked to lamp posts "not owned by us," while one was due to a traffic signal kiosk panel, he said, while expressing grief over the deaths.

"This unprecedented situation of inundation across parts of the city compelled us to regulate power in the interest of safety," the spokesperson said.

The company said power restoration was progressing, depending on the recession of floodwaters and complete resumption was expected soon.

The overnight downpour – among the heaviest in nearly four decades – led to widespread flooding that paralysed Kolkata.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their kin on account of the negligence of the CESC. There can be no compensation for death and no alternative to life. Yet, we will ensure employment for one member of each of the victim families. I have asked the CESC to offer compensation as well. These families deserve this compensation, besides our heartfelt empathy,” she said in an X post.

"Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but will not modernise? They should send people to the field and fix this," she said later.

CESC is the power utility provider in Kolkata and its surrounding areas, including Howrah. PTI BSM NN