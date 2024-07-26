CESC power tariff hike: BJP holds rally, wants rollback

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP on Friday held a protest rally outside the Victoria House, the headquarters of the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), opposing a recent power tariff hike in the city and surrounding areas.

The rally, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, began at the BJP's Muralidhar Sen Lane office and proceeded to the CESC head office.

Senior party leaders, including Tapas Roy, Rahul Sinha, and MLA Agnimitra Paul, along with several councillors, participated in the demonstration, which was permitted by the Calcutta High Court.

Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of benefiting from the increased tariffs and suggested that the funds were being misused.

He demanded the rollback of the tariff hike by August 15, warning that the BJP would take further action if their demand was not met.

The BJP leader also hinted at the potential implementation of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the state to address what he described as the CESC's "monopoly." Additionally, Adhikari announced a five-day sit-in protest starting Monday in response to the tariff issue. PTI SCH MNB