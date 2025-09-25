CESC to pay Rs 5 lakh aid to families of those who died in Kolkata deluge

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to families of those who died in the Kolkata deluge, two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the company to extend financial support to victims of electrocution and other rain-related incidents.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in our city due to the unprecedented natural calamity. In deference to the chief minister's wishes, on humanitarian considerations, we have decided to provide Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to each of the bereaved families," CESC managing director Vineet Sikka said.

At least 11 people were killed, nine of them from electrocution, as torrential overnight rain - among the heaviest in four decades - left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday, disrupting air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays Banerjee had earlier described the rain — nearly 300 mm in one night — as "unprecedented," and had blamed CESC for lapses that led to electrocution deaths in waterlogged neighbourhoods.

"Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer. They will do business here but not modernise?" she had said.

Banerjee also urged the company to consider offering jobs to families of the deceased, while announcing an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from government funds.

She further attributed the flooding to "poor dredging" at the Farakka Barrage, excess water release by the Damodar Valley Corporation, and inflows from neighbouring states, besides warning citizens about clogged drains caused by garbage and debris.

Earlier, CESC had said the deaths were caused by faulty internal wiring, lamp posts and traffic kiosks not under its control, and said supply was shut in vulnerable areas to prevent further accidents. PTI BSM MNB