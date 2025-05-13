Cessation of military actions between India and Pakistan agreed under US pressure, says SP MP

Hathras (UP), May 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman on Tuesday claimed the cessation of military actions between India and Pakistan was agreed under US pressure, as he slammed the Centre for lacking principles and bowing to foreign influence.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of Deshraj Singh, the Mursan Nagar Panchayat chairman, he also took aim at the government's handling of national security.

Suman said, "This government has no principles. The ceasefire happened directly under American pressure. No one is ready to believe what this government says." Taking aim at the Centre over its handling of national security, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "When Article 370 was scrapped and demonetisation carried out, the prime minister claimed that terrorism had been crushed. If that is true, why did this latest incident occur? Who will take responsibility?" India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea on May 10 after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were mediated by his administration.

Suman, who courted controversy earlier this year by calling Rajput king Rana Sanga a "traitor", drawing sharp reactions from the Kshatriya community, also said he would raise his voice wherever Dalits were insulted.

Asked about protests organised against him by the Karni Sena over his remarks, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "They can try to stop me but they can't stop my resolve. As long as there's breath in my body, I will raise my voice wherever Dalits are insulted." "I have taken a pledge … wherever atrocities are committed against Dalits and the oppressed, I will go there and stand by them," he added.

Earlier in the day, Suman visited the home of Rajpal Singh, whose seven-year-old son was found dead in a field in Mursan on May 10.

Addressing reporters after meeting members of the bereaved family, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged the state government's soft stance on criminals had led to law and order deteriorating in the state.

"The state is in a terrible condition because the government is not tough on crime," he said.