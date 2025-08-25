CET exam: Correction portal to open in a day or two, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the correction portal for the recently conducted Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be opened within a day or two, which will give the candidates sufficient time to correct any errors.

Saini highlighted that for the first time in the state, the CET exam was conducted in a very systematic manner.

He said that the youth, their parents, and the common people have appreciated the smooth conduct of the examination process. Even today, people continue to speak positively about the CET exam system, he said.

The CM made these remarks in the State Assembly while responding to a calling attention motion which was moved by the opposition in which it had raised various issues pertaining to the CET exam.

Notably, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had conducted the CET over two days nearly a month ago for the 'Group C' posts recruitment.

Saini said that of 13,48,893 candidates who had registered for the exam, 12,46,497 appeared -- a turnout of approximately 92 per cent.

CM Saini took a jibe at the opposition and remarked that neither the students nor their parents faced any problem, rather it is only the opposition leaders who raise issues.

The opposition had given calling attention regarding "irregularities in CET exam and disparity in paper level".

Saini said instead of raising question on CET, the opposition should express gratitude to the government for conducting examination in a successful manner.

He said that wherever an examination is conducted in multiple sessions, variations in difficulty levels are natural.

To address such variations, Haryana Staff Selection Commission had already informed all concerned about the implementation of the normalization formula for CET 2025 (Group C) through a public notice dated July 11.

Apart from this, it was also informed that in the CET conducted by the National Testing Agency in the year 2022, the normalisation formula was also implemented smoothly as per the instructions.

The normalisation formula is also applied in various examinations conducted by various organizations of the Central Government like Union Public Service Commission, National Testing Agency, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, he said.

Saini mentioned that during the morning session on July 26, some exam centers experienced internet issues that caused problems with biometric verification; however, these were resolved before the examination commenced.

All four sessions of the exam, held over two days, were successfully conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, he said.

He said that if some candidates have biometric problems, then their written examination results will be released by the Commission after matching the photo and CCTV footage taken during the examination and biometric verification process.