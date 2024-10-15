CFSB accuses NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) of ceasefire violation

Dimapur, Oct 15 (PTI) Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) chairman Amarjeet Singh Bedi has accused the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K of abducting two Naga youths in violation of the laid down ceasefire rules.

Two youths were abducted from Dimapur allegedly over illegal taxation demand on October 10.

Bedi on Monday held separate closed-door meetings with representatives of NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi), Dimapur-based civil society organisations and youth bodies at Police Complex in Chumoukedima.

The CFSB chairman, after meeting with the Naga underground group leaders, said that the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K has been found accountable for the violation of ceasefire ground rules as well as misuse of the ceasefire office.

He said that the group agreed in writing that they were ready to adhere to all the ground rules.

Bedi said that he asked the NSCN-K Nikki Sumi group to make all efforts to apprehend those involved in the abduction who may have acted in an individual capacity and hand them over to the police so that necessary action can be taken as per the law.

Bedi said that the Centre and the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) signed the ceasefire agreement in 2021 and thereafter extended it last month for a period of one year.

The agreement was signed with an aim to bring peace, mutual understanding and also trust among the parties so that Naga political issue is resolved in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

Bedi said, as the chairman of CFSB, he has to ensure that laid down ceasefire ground rules are adhered to by the Naga political groups who have signed the ceasefire agreements with the Centre.

If any group violates the ground rules, they will be held accountable for unlawful activities, he said.

The Centre has signed ceasefire agreements with five groups. However, the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K has not entered into dialogue to resolve the Naga political issue.