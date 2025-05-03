C'garh CM envisions Raipur as Digital India's heartbeat with country's first AI data centre park

Raipur, May 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the nation's first AI-based data centre park, a project aimed at making Raipur the "heartbeat of Digital India".

The ambitious project, poised to redefine India's digital landscape, in Nava Raipur marks a historic stride to make the country a global digital powerhouse, officials said.

It has been designed with a focus on environmental protection and the centre will follow green and energy-efficient technologies.

"This is not just a data centre; it's the digital backbone for a new era of growth and empowerment," Chief Minister Sai said.

Envisioning a profound impact, he declared the initiative "transformational for the state's youth, farmers, and tribal communities", and expressed his firm belief that "Chhattisgarh will now become the heartbeat of Digital India".

The project is expected to generate around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities, with priority given to local youngsters.

The data centre park, to be operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will include a 2.7-hectare area developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the project will be fully dedicated to artificial intelligence or AI-based services, the officials said.

The first phase will begin with a capacity of five megawatts and is planned to be expanded up to 150 megawatts. An additional investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore is anticipated in the future, they said.

In addition to data storage and processing, the park will provide advanced services in fields such as AI, healthtech, defence, fintech, and data analytics, the officials said and added it would house GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure, recording, live data streaming and AI processing facilities of global standards.

This initiative will not only establish Chhattisgarh as a leader in the tech sector but also open new avenues for local talent. Services such as GPU-based computing, AI processing, data analytics and live data streaming will be available under one roof, they said.

According to the officials, the data centre park will create thousands of jobs in information technology, data analytics, and technical support, providing an opportunity for local youngsters to build their careers in technology without needing to migrate to cities such as Delhi or Mumbai.

AI technology will help farmers with smart farming, accurate weather forecasting and crop management, leading to better yields and improved incomes, they said.

The remote tribal regions will gain easy digital access to education, health care and government services, they added.

The park will handle both national and international data traffic, accelerating government service delivery and making the state digitally self-reliant, the officials said.