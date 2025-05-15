C'garh CM meets security men involved in anti-Naxal ops, speaks with villagers to solve issues

Bijapur/Dantewada, May 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Naxal-affected districts of Bijapur and Dantewada in the Bastar region on Thursday following the recent massive anti-Naxal operation in the Karregutta hills and met the security personnel involved in it to boost their morale.

Addressing the jawans, Sai affirmed that the fight ahead will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development.

The Karregutta operation, carried out along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, led to the elimination of 31 Naxals, including senior cadres of the proscribed organisation. Over 450 IEDs were defused and a large cache of sophisticated weapons was recovered.

Describing the operation as more than a security success, the chief minister called it a critical opportunity to pave the way for sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

His visit was part of the state government's 'Sushasan Tyohaar' (Good Governance Festival), a flagship initiative aimed at taking governance to the grassroots and closely tracking the implementation of public welfare schemes.

During his stop at 'Gram Panchayat' Muler, Sai reviewed key developmental projects as he interacted with the locals and enquired whether they were getting ration regularly, whether school are functioning properly and whether they got housing benefits.

In case of a negative reply, the chief minister immediately took action and gave necessary directions, officials said.

In Muler village, home to 474 people, Sai inspected a newly built primary school, reviewed 22 under-construction houses under the PM Awas Yojana, and checked on a community toilet project worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

Of the six self-help groups (SHGs) formed in the village, Lakshmi SHG has already generated a profit of Rs 40,000 and received praise from the chief minister who termed it a model for grassroots self-reliance.

Sai also visited the central library in Bijapur, now transformed into a new-age learning centre. Since January 22, 2025, computer training classes have been held here and it currently has 30 students. Career guidance sessions launched on April 1, 2025, have attracted 60 participants so far.

Equipped with modern learning tools such as VR headsets, daylight scopes, and Alexa devices, the centre is providing an immersive and interactive educational experience.

At a rehabilitation centre housed in the old Navodaya Vidyalaya hostel, the chief minister met 90 surrendered Naxals who have been receiving training for dignified livelihoods in areas such as drone operation, poultry farming, and taxi driving.

With a total capacity of 150, the centre also ensures documentation support, including Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs, officials said.

Sai emphasised that these rehabilitated individuals will soon be integrated into district-level development initiatives, offering them respect, dignity, and meaningful roles in society. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD