CGHS additional director, family amassed assets worth Rs 6.32 cr in 5 years: CBI

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The CBI has filed a fresh case against an additional director of CGHS in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 2 crore in five years, officials said on Wednesday.

Ajay Kumar, posted as additional director, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) at Panchsheel Colony in Meerut, was earlier booked for taking a Rs 5 lakh bribe as the first instalment of a total demand of Rs 50 lakh.

During the searches, more than Rs 29.50 lakh in cash and more than Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery were recovered from his premises. This was in addition to the documents showing hefty investments in properties and mutual funds, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also noticed a steep rise in the assets of Kumar and his family members during the check period -- April 1, 2020, to August 13, 2025.

According to the FIR, the cumulative bank balance of Kumar and his family members rose from Rs 1.66 crore on April 1, 2020, to Rs 2.63 crore on August 13, 2025.

"It is revealed that the cumulative amount of assets, including movable and immovable assets, at the beginning of the check period was Rs 5.34 crore, which rose to Rs 10.66 crore at the end of the check period," the FIR alleged.

"It has also been revealed that against the income of Rs 5.52 crore earned by Dr Ajay Kumar and his family members during the check period, expenditure amounting to Rs 2.26 crore was incurred by Ajay Kumar and his family members during the period," the FIR said.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said, "It was, prima-facie, showed that the accused, while working as CMO, CGHS in Meerut, enriched himself illicitly during the period April 1, 2020, to August 13, 2025, and he is in possession of pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs 2.06 crore which is disproportionate to his known sources of income, to which he cannot satisfactorily account for." PTI ABS RHL