CGL exam being conducted smoothly, says SSC amid speculation about large-scale cancellations

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday said the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) is being conducted smoothly at centres across the country, with only a small number of shifts affected.

The assertion comes amid social media "speculation" about large scale cancellations of the test for government job recruitment.

The Commission emphasised that the examination process is proceeding without disruption, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Amid speculation on social media about large-scale cancellations of the CGLE 2025, the SSC on Monday "clarified that the recruitment test is continuing as scheduled across the country, with only a small number of shifts affected", it said.

The Commission said the ongoing examination is being conducted smoothly at centres across the country.

According to SSC officials, the CGLE 2025, which began on September 12 and will continue till September 26, is being conducted in three shifts per day across 227 venues in 129 cities.

More than 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear in this recruitment cycle.

“So far, 3,01,722 candidates have taken their examinations smoothly. Out of a total of 2,435 shifts planned across all the centres, only 25 shifts in some centres have been cancelled to date. All 7,705 affected candidates have already been rescheduled for alternate dates,” the officials said.

In the exam scheduled on September 15, no centres have been cancelled and the examination is going on smoothly at all centres across the country, they said.

SSC officials assured students that the examination process remains on track.

"Only a small number of shifts have been affected, and all impacted candidates have already been given alternate dates," the statement said.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government, with its primary mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others. PTI AKV NB