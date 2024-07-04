CGST inspector arrested by CBI in Rajkot for bribery

Ahmedabad, Jul 4 (PTI) A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in Gujarat's Rajkot for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, an official said.

Naveen Dhankar sought the bribe from a local firm after accusing it of not conducting business as per law, the official said.

"He said no goods were being transported out of the firm as was mentioned in the records. He then sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh and threatened to cancel the firm's GST number," a Central Bureau of Investigation release informed.

After getting a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Dhankar accepting Rs 2.5 lakh, it said.

Premises in Rajkot connected to the accused are being searched as part of the probe, the CBI release added. PTI PJT PD BNM