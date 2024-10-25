CGST official caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe in MP

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Friday caught a superintendent of the Central Good and Services Tax (CGST) department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said CGST superintendent Mukesh Tripathi was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount from the owner of an accounting firm at his office.

The police team recovered Rs 20,000 from the accused official's person, he said.

The DSP said Tripathi had allegedly demanded a bribe to restore the registration of a medical firm and change the addresses and mobile numbers of three other companies in government records.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the CGST official, and he has not been arrested as yet, the DSP said. PTI HWP MAS ARU