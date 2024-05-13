Chabahar port will see more investments, connect India to Central Asia: Jaishankar

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said Chabahar Port will definitely see more investments and connectivity linkages coming out of it after India and Iran signed a long-term contract for the operation of its Shahid Beheshti Port terminal.

He also said the Port will help connect India and Central Asia better.

"Right now the port has not grown. If you don't have a long-term agreement it is difficult to invest in a port. So the very clear expectation is that part of the Chabahar that we are involved in will definitely see more investments, it will see more connectivity linkages coming out of that port," Jaishankar said.

"We believe today that connectivity is a big issue in that part. Chabahar will connect us with Central Asia," he added.

The contract was signed in Tehran by India Ports Global Ltd and the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in the presence of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, according to a series of posts on X by the Indian Embassy in Iran.

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port. PTI PR NSK