Chabahar vital, Iran should expand ties with India, others on this issue: Iranian envoy

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Describing Chabahar port as "vital" for regional connectivity, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali here on Friday said Tehran believes it should "expand" its ties with India and other countries on this issue, his remarks coming in the backdrop of recent changes in US policies on sanctions.

At a press conference in Delhi, he was asked about the future of the Chabahar Port project.

"About the port of Chabahar, you know that the port of Chabahar is vital. And it can play a good role for accessing Afghanistan, and Central Asia. And, we have a good relation with some countries, particularly India. And, we believe that we should boost, expand our relation on this issue," Fathali said.

The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development and for boosting trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

His comments also come in the backdrop of recent changes in US sanctions or tariff policies on India's participation in the Chabahar project.

On Friday, the Indian government was asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government has reviewed India's strategic, financial and operational engagement in the Chabahar Port project in Iran in view of the "risk of renewed or expanded US sanctions" and any steps been taken to reduce the exposure of Indian entities, including India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), to potential secondary sanctions.

"An Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), started operating the port in 2018. On May 13, 2024, IPGL signed a ten-year contract with the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for equipping and operating the Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port," Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response.

According to the provisions of the contract, India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment, he said.

On September 16, 2025, the US State Department revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter Proliferation Act 2012 for Afghanistan’s reconstruction and economic development, effective 29 September 2025.

"Pursuant to discussions with the US side, the latter issued guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver until April 26, 2026. The Government of India remains engaged with all concerned in order to address the implications of these developments," Singh said.

At the press conference, he was also asked about the nuclear negotiations between Iran, and the US, whicj took place in Muscat in Oman.

"A round of negotiations happened in Oman. Our foreign minister said and emphasised that these negotiations focussed on nuclear issues, we are waiting for the result of the negotiations. After that we will decide...," Fathali said.

His comments come after weeks of escalating tensions and apprehension of a military confrontation between Iran and the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi, has travelled to Muscat for the negotiations.