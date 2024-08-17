Chacha-bhatija, their goons went for 'recovery' when recruitments were announced: Adityanath

Ambedkar Nagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous SP government, saying "chacha and bhatija (uncle and nephew) and their goons used to go out for recovery when recruitments were announced." "Nobody will be allowed to play with the future of youngsters. The time when uncle and nephew and their goons used to go out for recovery whenever recruitment was announced, has passed," Adityanath said in an apparent attack on the SP leadership.

Adityanath was addressing an event for distributing appointment letters to over 2,500 people at Dev Indravati Mahavidyalaya, Katehari, in Ambedkar Nagar.

"Nobody will dare to play with your future. If anyone does so, we will confiscate his property and distribute it among the poor. We will build a shelter home for women or an institute for destitute children but will not allow any corrupt or dishonest to do anarchy," the CM added.

The chief minister also distributed loans of Rs 211 crore under various schemes and tablets to more than 5,100 students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme as part of the district-level mega employment and loan fair.