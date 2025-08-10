Chacha Chaudhary on mission to clean Ganga

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) India's beloved comic hero Chacha Chaudhary, whose brain works "faster than a computer," is back but this time diving into the waters of the Ganga with his giant sidekick Sabu to battle villains threatening the river's health.

A latest set of stories, released as part of a collaboration between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Diamond Books publication, blends humour, action and environmental awareness in a way only Chacha Chaudhary can.

The newly published comics take the familiar duo into four fresh adventures, each highlighting a unique aspect of the Ganga ecosystem.

In an anti-poaching story, Chacha Chaudhary joins hands with friendly dolphins that also showcases the river's biodiversity.

In "Aviral" (ever-flowing) and "Nirmal" (clean), Chacha Choudhary and Sabu ensure that polluters and illegal dumpers face justice.

A third adventure brings in a wise old tortoise, representing resilience and the age-old connection between river and life.

As always, Sabu's sheer physical might crushes the henchmen, while Chacha Chaudhary's razor-sharp mind unravels the masterminds' plots.

The mix of fast-paced action and moral clarity has long been a hallmark of cartoonist Pran's creation, but here, the stakes are ecological survival, not just small-town peace.

Chacha Chaudhary was declared the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in October 2021 to engage children and promote behavioural change towards river cleanliness through comics and animations.

By weaving environmental themes into an iconic Indian comic format, the initiative aims to make children and young readers not only fans of Chacha Chaudhary, but also spread awareness on Ganga conservation.

"Comics have a way of making serious issues relatable," a senior official said, noting that using familiar characters helps convey the urgency of river conservation to a wider audience. PTI UZM SHS SKY SKY