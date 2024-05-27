'Chacha' is right, NDA will be completely wiped out: Tejashwi on Nitish's 'CM Modi' gaffe

Patna, May 27 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's goof-up in wishing another "CM term" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a "sense of imminent defeat" in the NDA camp.

Advertisment

Yadav was referring to the JD (U) supremo's gaffe at an election rally in Patliputra Lok Sabha seat on Sunday, when he wished Modi, who was at the helm of Gujarat before becoming the PM, to become 'mukhya mantri' (chief minister) once again. Other leaders present on the stage realised the gaffe, following which he corrected his statement.

"Dil ki baat zubaan pe aa jaati hai (what was in his mind slipped out of his mouth). What the CM said is correct... Modi ji is not going to become the PM again," Yadav said while addressing a rally in Jagdishpur with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing the stage.

"We know that our respected chacha ji (Nitish) wants from his heart that BJP is removed from power at the Centre so that Bihar develops without any bias. We are taking forward his campaign. Nitish ji used to say earlier that those who have come in fourteen (2014) will go in twenty-four (2024)... Modi-led NDA will be completely routed," Yadav said.

Advertisment

Other INDIA bloc leaders, including Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, also attended the rallies addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar during the day.

Further, reacting to PM Modi's recent "looted Bihar" remarks, Yadav said, "The people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone... A 73-year-old man (PM Modi) is threatening a 34-year-old youth of jail. People of Bihar are not afraid of the people of Gujarat... the people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone, our Lord Krishna was born in jail.".

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar last week, had said that the NDA government would not spare those who looted the state.

"The NDA government will not spare those who looted Bihar. I guarantee the people of Bihar that those who looted the poor and took land in exchange for jobs will face justice. The countdown for their jail journey has begun. Once their helicopter rides end, their prison terms will start. This is Modi ki guarantee," Modi had said.

Yadav retorted, "He (PM) is coming here and threatening us that he will send us to jail... is he above the court? This proves that agencies work according to him. This person has destroyed all the government institutions. His dictatorship will last only till June 4." PTI PKD ACD