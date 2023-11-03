Chadha says he has sought appointment to meet RS chairman over suspension as MP

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Friday said he has sought an appointment from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for an early meeting over his suspension as an MP.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Chadha to meet the Rajya Sabha chairman and tender an unconditional apology to him over the select committee row, and said the latter may consider it "sympathetically".

In a post on 'X', Chadha said, "Pursuant to order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today where I undertook to meet the Hon'ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha personally, I have sought an appointment from the Hon'ble Chairman for an early meeting in respect of my suspension as a Member of Parliament." A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted the submissions of lawyer Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, that the first-time and youngest lawmaker from "the house of elders" was willing to apologise to the vice president.

Chadha has been under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee. He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.