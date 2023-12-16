Chain-snatcher held in Latur; stolen jewellery recovered

Latur, Dec 16 (PTI) Police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains and recovered jewellery and a car collectively worth Rs 22.65 lakh from him in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shivaji Gholap, was nabbed from the MSRTC bus stop area on Friday, he said.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have cracked at least three cases of chain-snatchings in Latur and Dharashiv districts and are looking for his woman accomplice, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK