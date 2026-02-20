Chain-snatcher held in Thane; cop among his targets

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two chain-snatching incidents, including one involving a police officer, in Maharashtra’s Thane, officials said on Friday.

On the night of January 31, two men on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain from the neck of a cop who was walking in the Kalwa area. Six days later, an elderly man was similarly targeted in the region, police said.

Acting on CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police arrested Saif Feroz Khan (23), a resident of the Mumbra area in Thane, on February 11 for allegedly targeting the senior citizen. Saif subsequently admitted to snatching the police officer’s chain, officials said.

A gold chain has been recovered from Saif, while his accomplice has been identified as Naushad Khan, police said. PTI COR NR