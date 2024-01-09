Chain snatcher wanted in 19 cases held from Bhiwandi

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man wanted in at least 19 cases, including snatching of chains and other crimes, has been arrested from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, a crime branch officer said on Tuesday.

Police recovered 306 gm of gold jewellery, three motorcycles, and four mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 23.89 lakh, from Abbas Shabbar Jafri, said DCP (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

Jafri has 19 cases pending against him in areas under the Thane police commissionarate. PTI COR NSK