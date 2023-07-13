Chain-snatchers land in pothole, then in jail

Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) An accident caused by a pothole on the road led to the arrest of two chain snatchers in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a woman's chain near the Vasai railway station on the night on June 30, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of Manikpur police station.

CCTV footage showed that as they were fleeing, they ran into a pothole, fell off the motorbike and apparently suffered serious injuries though they managed to leave the spot.

Police promptly checked hospitals in the area and nabbed the duo, identified as Atul Trivedi and Rahul Sharma, while they were undergoing treatment, inspector Patil said.

The stolen chain and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them.

The duo, both residents of Panvel, have several cases registered against them in the district, the police official added. PTI COR KRK