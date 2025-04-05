Chairman of Jabalpur school arrested for uploading `objectionable' video

Jabalpur (MP), Apr 5 (PTI) The chairman of a private school here was arrested on Saturday from Kerala for uploading an `objectionable' video as his WhatsApp status following an alleged attack on two Christian priests in the district, police said.

Akhilesh Maben, chairman of Joy Senior Secondary School in Jabalpur city, was arrested in Kochi with the help of the Airport Authority of India this morning, Vijay Nagar police station house officer Virendra Singh Pawar told PTI.

Maben had allegedly put up a video clip as his WhatsApp status that showed a write-up with some objectionable statements, after two Christian priests were allegedly attacked by a mob of rightwing activists at a police station in the district last month.

A case was registered against Maben, who is in his 50s, on Tuesday under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for `hurting religious sentiments' and `causing enmity between two communities', said additional superintendent of police Samar Verma.

He would be brought to the city on Sunday evening, said area City Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Gothariya.

Some Hindu rightwing organisations had demanded his immediate arrest.

On March 31, vicar general of the Jabalpur Catholic Diocese Father Davis George and Jabalpur diocesan corporation secretary Father George Thomas were allegedly attacked on the premises of Ranjhi police station here.

They had gone to the police station to help a group of persons detained on the charge that they were involved in conversion activities.

On Friday, police registered a case in connection with the attack, though nobody has been arrested yet. PTI LAL KRK