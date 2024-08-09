Chair's authority should not be challenged: Rijiju on face-off between opposition, Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that every MP must adhere to parliamentary rules and conventions, and the chair's authority should not be challenged, comments that came amid the opposition's criticism of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Asked about the arguments involving opposition members and Dhankhar and the move by some parties to move a resolution against him, Rijiju said he cannot comment on a matter involving the chair, but added that anything should not come to a stage where it will amount to challenging the chair's authority.

"We are bound by rules and established conventions. Every member must adhere to those. I think all of us will introspect if unwarranted things have happened. To run the House smoothly, every member has to behave in a responsible manner," he told reporters.

With Parliament's Monsoon session ending on Friday, Rijiju noted that it was the first session in years when not a single day was lost to disruptions. He praised the collective efforts of all parties and participation of the MPs.

The government's bills, including those related to the Union Budget, and other mandatory exercises were given Parliament's nod, he said.

A vibrant democracy can be noisy at times but there was no difficulty in business transactions despite occasional vocal protests, the minister added.

The turbulent relations between Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head on Friday, with sources saying the opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice-president from his office.

Dhankhar said in the House that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was determined to have his way at the cost of the Constitution. PTI KR RC