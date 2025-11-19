Chaitanyananda lodged in safe, secure custody, Delhi prison authorities tell court

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Tihar jail authorities have informed a city court that self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in southwest Delhi, was in "safe and secure custody." Earlier, Chaitanyananda claimed before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar that there was a threat to his life in Tihar prison.

The self-styled godman, a former chairman of the management institute, is in judicial custody over sexual abuse allegations.

A status report submitted by the prison authorities before the magistrate on Tuesday said that they interacted with the accused regarding his claim, but he did not disclose anyone's name.

"The inmate is presently lodged in safe and secure custody. He has been advised that whenever he feels harassed or threatened by anyone, he may immediately report the matter to any jail Official/Officer or to the undersigned directly," read the report signed by a prison deputy superintendent.

It said the jail staff had also been directed to remain vigilant to address any grievance raised by the accused.

"During the course of interaction, inmate concerned had also shown apprehension in jail van and at lock up," a part of the report read.

It said a letter has been sent to a DCP-rank officer of Delhi Police to ensure his safety during transit from prison to court.

Citing Chaitanyananda's claims that he was not allowed to wear a saffron robe, the authorities said: "Office has no objection to the same." It said Chaitanyananda has already been permitted a restricted diet, without onion and garlic. "The staff deployed at the kitchen has been duly instructed to provide the said restricted diet to the inmate routinely." On November 15, Chaitanyananda was produced before a magisterial court on completion of his 14-day judicial custody, where he made the claims.

In response to his allegations, the court had sought a detailed status report from the prison authorities.

On November 7, Chaitanyananda withdrew his bail plea before a sessions court.

His counsel told Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh that the plea was being withdrawn as the charges needed to be examined after a chargesheet had been filed.