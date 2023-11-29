Chaiwala announces free tea for people if Congress forms govt in MP

Indore, Nov 29 (PTI) A tea vendor from Indore city has vowed to offer the hot beverage for free on December 4 if Congress wins the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the results of which will be declared on Sunday.

Dilip Jain, who runs a tea stall in the city's Dawa Bazar area, has put up a banner outside his establishment, attracting the attention of people.

“I am not a Congress worker, but my heartfelt wish is that Congress should come to power and form a government once again in the state. If this happens, I will serve free tea to everyone on December 4 from 7 am to 3 pm,” he told reporters.

Jain estimated that offering free tea would cost him at least Rs 10,000.

An old supporter of Congress, he claimed the middle class is reeling under inflation and people are fed up with the policies of the incumbent BJP government.

Jain had announced to offer free tea for a day if Congress could win five out of nine seats in Indore district in the 2018 assembly elections.

However, his wish remained unfulfilled as Congress bagged only four assembly segments in the district. PTI HWP ADU NSK