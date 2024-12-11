Chakma council chief Rasik Mohan Chakma removed in no-confidence motion

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) The chief executive member (CEM) of Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), Rasik Mohan Chakma, was removed from his position through a no-confidence motion, an official said.

Advertisment

The motion was moved by opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma during the first sitting of the council's winter session on Wednesday, he said.

Out of the 18 members present during the voting, nine voted in favour of Chakma's removal, while eight opposed it. Two members were absent.

Sources said the no-confidence motion stemmed from concerns over Rasik Mohan Chakma's dual role as a Mizoram National Front (MNF) legislator and CEM of Chakma council, as well as allegations of corruption and irregularities in recruitment under the council.

Advertisment

In March, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama had issued a show-cause notice to Chakma regarding his dual membership, following a complaint by opposition members. However, Chakma maintained that he could not be disqualified, arguing that holding dual positions did not constitute an 'office of profit' under existing laws.

Rasik Mohan Chakma, 60, served as the CEM of the Chakma council since his sixth election victory in May last year. He also contested the state assembly elections in November 2023, winning the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat on MNF ticket.

He also held the dual posts of CEM and MLA between 2003 and 2005 but resigned as MLA in 2005 to retain the CEM post after the passage of the Mizoram State Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill in 2006. PTI CORR MNB