Chakma council seeks Centre’s support to overcome development challenges

Aizawl, Apr 9 (PTI) The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Wednesday sought the Centre's intervention to address critical infrastructural and financial challenges hindering development in the council area, an official statement said.

During the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's visit to the Chakma area in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on Wednesday, the CADC leaders submitted a memorandum seeking urgent financial and infrastructural support to accelerate development and enhance governance, the statement issued by the CADC's information and public relations department said.

Rai held discussions with the leaders and officials of the council to assess developmental issues and also interacted with the representatives of local NGOs, it said.

The CADC leaders urged the Centre to expedite financial assistance for 47 development projects, including road infrastructure, education, governance, skill development, and cultural preservation.

They expressed concern over the inordinate delays in approvals, which have hampered the implementation of these crucial projects.

During the meeting with Rai, the Chakma council leaders raised the issue of rehabilitation of families displaced due to the fencing of the Indo-Bangladesh border and informed him that the council has sought an assistance of Rs 118.75 crore assistance from the Centre to address the issue, the statement said.

They said that the council submitted a proposal for this through the state government and is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The leaders also highlighted acute financial constraints, particularly due to inadequate allocation of funds under the salary head since the 2021-2022 financial year and pointed out a fiscal deficit of Rs 54.70 crore during the financial year 2024-25.

They urged the Centre to provide a one-time special package of Rs 70 crore to overcome the current salary deficit.

The CADC leaders also pointed out the challenges such as poor road connectivity, low literacy rates (46.4% against the State’s literacy rate of 91.58%), lack of higher educational institutions, and inadequate healthcare facilities in the council area.

Rai assured the leaders that he will take steps to address several challenges faced by the council and will inform the Central government, the statement said.

He said that the Centre is making massive efforts to make India a "developed nation" by introducing and implementing flagship schemes and projects in health, education, connectivity and other sectors.

Citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives top priority to the Northeast's development, Rai said that the country can only become a developed nation when all the Northeastern states have sustainable developments.