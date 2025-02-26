Chakma Council seeks more funds from Finance Commission to boost infrastructure

Aizawl, Feb 26 (PTI) The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has sought enhanced fund allocation from the 16th Finance Commission to bridge the infrastructural deficit within the council area in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Wednesday.

The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the sixth schedule to the Constitution of India on April 29, 1972. It is headed by the chief executive member (CEM).

During a meeting with the Finance Commission in Aizawl on Monday, the CADC delegation led by its chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma gave a detailed presentation on the socio-economic challenges faced by the Chakma Council, citing its backwardness, including lower literacy rate and inadequate infrastructure, the official said.

The delegation informed the finance panel that the CADC receives funds under rural local body grants to village councils and excluded area grants.

It pointed out that the inconsistency and irregularities in the excluded area grants have hampered the implementation of major infrastructure projects, particularly those related to administrative development.

It urged the panel to continue providing excluded area grants regularly to address the infrastructure deficit until corrective legislative measures were undertaken by the Centre to enhance the financial resources of autonomous district councils (ADCs) in the country, the official said.

The delegation further urged that ADCs and tribal areas under the sixth schedule should receive special consideration while determining grants under the Central Finance Commission, given their unique socio-economic challenges.

In its representation submitted to the visiting Finance Commission, the CADC delegation stressed the need for special financial provisions under Article 275(1) of the Indian Constitution to raise the level of administration in Sixth Schedule areas.

Drawing parallels to the separate treatment accorded to the Sixth Schedule areas in Assam under clause (a) of Article 275(1), the delegation argued that similar treatment should also be extended to the three ADCs in Mizoram to ensure equitable development.

The delegation also urged the Finance Commission to recommend additional fund provisions for CADC, in addition to the normal grants, to address specific problems.

The CADC exercises legislative, executive and judiciary powers over allotted departments within its territory.