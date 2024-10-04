Chakma council to introduce Mizo language as subject in schools

Aizawl, Oct 4 (PTI) The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has decided to introduce Mizo as a subject in schools within its jurisdiction, an official said.

The decision was taken during the Executive Committee meeting of the CADC held on Friday, he said.

As per the decision, Mizo subject will be taught in all government-run or managed, local body, and Samagra Shiksha schools from the primary to upper levels within the Chakma council, the official said.

To facilitate this, the CADC will recruit Mizo language teachers once necessary funding is received from the Government of Mizoram, he said.

The CADC's education department has been advised to submit a proposal to the state government for allocation of funds to the CADC for implementing the decision. PTI CORR RG