Chalk out blueprint to develop eco-tourism in Jharkhand: CM Soren to officials

Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed officials to chalk out a comprehensive action plan to promote eco-tourism in Jharkhand, emphasising the state's vast potential in the sector.

Chairing a meeting attended by chief secretary Alka Tiwari, forest and environment secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui and tourism secretary Manoj Kumar, Soren asked them to come out with a blueprint to develop eco-tourism in the state.

With a forest cover of around 33 per cent, Jharkhand offers immense potential for eco-tourism, including activities such as forest trails, nature walks, jungle safaris, trekking, and rock climbing, among others, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the development of eco-tourism in Jharkhand. The CM said there are immense possibilities of eco-tourism in the state and asserted that it should be developed in such a manner that local people get employment," chief minister’s secretariat said in a statement.

Soren highlighted that the state is rich in natural resources, and eco-tourism can play a vital role in both preserving its natural beauty and generating employment for local communities.

He stressed the importance of coordination between the forest environment and tourism departments to identify suitable locations emphasising that the places can provide sustainable livelihoods for local residents.

Jharkhand's eco-tourism potential can distinguish the state both nationally and internationally, he added.

In addition, the CM urged officials to study successful eco-tourism models from other states and countries to implement the best practices in Jharkhand.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing world-class eco-tourism infrastructure and preserving the state's natural heritage for future generations. PTI NAM MNB