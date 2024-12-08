Challenges faced by retired employees must be solved: Om Birla

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said all problems and challenges faced by retired employees must be solved.

Addressing a convention of the Rajasthan Pensioners' Society here, Birla assured that land to construct pensioners' buildings -- to provide services to retired people -- would be allotted in every district of the state.

Birla said he will ask all Lok Sabha members to utilise their MP fund to help construct the buildings. "There will be no shortage of funds for the pensioners' buildings," he said.

It is our responsibility to solve the problems, difficulties and challenges of retired employees, he asserted. PTI AG RHL