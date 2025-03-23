Challenges in Manipur can be overcome if people abide by Constitution: Justice Kotiswar Singh

Imphal, Mar 23 (PTI) Supreme Court judge, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, on Sunday asserted that challenges in Manipur can be overcome if people abide by the Constitution, which provides guidance to work in difficult times.

Speaking at a function to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of Manipur High Court, Justice Singh said, "Manipur, as a small state, is not without challenges but fortunately we have the Constitution which provides us guidance to work in difficult times." Justice Singh said that the team of the apex court judges witnessed enthusiasm among people during their visit to Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Saturday.

"There is so much optimism in Churachandpur and Bishnupur. There are challenges, which we can overcome if we abide by constitutional values," he said.

"Churachandpur has rich traditions and a vibrant community. Lots of people from Imphal used to go to Churachandpur for various reasons. We have seen Churachandpur's contribution to the legal system and the judiciary. It has produced two eminent judges of Manipur High Court," Justice Singh added.

He called upon people to do everything on their part to strengthen the country and not do anything to weaken it.

Addressing lawyers present at the function, he said, "I can assure you that hard work and sincerity will be recognised. Don't feel left out because you are in a far-flung state like Manipur. Continue your work diligently. Hard work is always recognised." The delegation of the Supreme Court judges reached Manipur on Saturday and visited relief camps and interacted with internally displaced persons.

They also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR ACD