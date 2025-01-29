Challenges, issues related to Infantry discussed at commanders' conference in Mhow

Mhow (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) Numerous challenges and issues related to operations, training and capability development of the Infantry were discussed at a conference of senior Army commanders that concluded on Thursday at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

The 38th Infantry Commanders' Conference was conducted from December 9 to 11 at The Infantry School in Mhow.

"Numerous challenges and issues were discussed during the conference which are critical for Infantry in operations, training, capability development and infusion of Technology," an official release said.

The biennial conference was presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

It was attended by Vice Chief of Army Staff, six Army Commanders, 17 officers of the rank of Lieutenant Generals and fourteen officers of the rank of Major Generals, which included Colonels of the Infantry Regiments and Regimental Centre Commandants with physical presence at Mhow and on video conference with major military stations across the country, the release said.

While assessing the capabilities of Infantry in conventional war scenarios, counter terrorism and insurgency operations, a few path breaking decisions were made to further enhance the capability of Infantry in sync with the future challenges, it said.

The forum fostered the Infantry spirit and further strengthened the bonds of the larger Infantry fraternity cutting across Regimental lines.

During the conference, the Infantry showcased its latest acquisitions in all arenas of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness and survivability. The demonstration of the recently acquired advanced New Generation Weapon & Equipment System infused confidence in the modern capabilities of Infantry to counter the adversaries, the release said.

The conference was a success with many Infantry issues discussed threadbare and solutions arrived at, through the collective wisdom of the participants.

The amalgamation of varied experience of senior infantry commanders, including the Chief of Army Staff and the innovative suggestions of young commanding officers paved the way for growth of Infantry in future, it added. PTI COR MAS RSY