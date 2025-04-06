Challenging Waqf (Amendment) Bill in SC will yield no results: BL Verma

Budaun (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Asserting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been brought in the interest of poor and marginalized Muslims, Union Minister BL Verma on Sunday said challenging it in the Supreme Court will yield no results.

Verma defended the bill, stating that it had received overwhelming support in Parliament and reflected the strength of the Narendra Modi government.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been passed with a strong majority. Some people may approach the Supreme Court against it, but nothing is going to happen," he said at a press conference at the party office here on the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day.

Verma emphasized the bill is meant to benefit weaker sections within the Muslim community, particularly the poor and Pasmanda Muslims.

“This legislation will ensure transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties and ultimately work in the interest of underprivileged Muslims,” he added.

Verma's remarks come amid reports of some Muslim organizations and opposition leaders planning to legally challenge the provisions of the amended bill.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting the legislation is not against the Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but it seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.