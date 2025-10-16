Chamba woman accuses doctor of berating young daughter seeking treatment, releases video

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) A woman who was allegedly subjected to rude remarks by a doctor in Chamba has called for the retrieval of the medic's call recording, claiming it would prove her charge, according to a video she released on Thursday.

The woman had alleged on Wednesday that when she went to a clinic for her daughter's treatment, the absent doctor made derogatory remarks on the phone to a staff member.

According to the video, the woman visited Civil Hospital in Tissa around 11.30 pm on Monday for medical treatment of her daughter.

The doctor was not present at the hospital, and when the staff called him on the phone and informed him about the issue, he prescribed medicines.

She said that when she asked the staff to ask the doctor to visit the hospital, the medic used inappropriate language for her child, which she overheard.

The woman said that working long hours does not give the right to a doctor to say anything to the patient and their attendants, and alleged that despite filing a complaint two days ago, no FIR had been registered against the doctor.

Responding to the allegation, the doctor said he had stepped out for dinner after a long shift but was on hospital premises.

"When the patient came to the hospital, the staff informed me that a two-to-three-year-old girl was experiencing irritation while urinating and blood in her stool. I told my staff that she either had dysentery or stomachache," he said.

"I do not know what the mother of the patient heard and understood, but she went out of the hospital, and later we got to know that a video has gone viral in which the patient's mother has made several misleading allegations," he added.

The doctor, who is a local, alleged that an attempt was being made to defame him. PTI BPL VN VN