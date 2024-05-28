Chamling confident to form govt in Sikkim, asks SDF workers to maintain peace

Gangtok, May 28 (PTI) Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling on Tuesday exuded confidence in winning the assembly polls and urged party workers to maintain peace in the state.

The SDF supremo hit out at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government for allegedly "jeopardising peace and security" in the state by indulging in a "culture of political violence" against its adversaries and even common people for opposing the ruling party's ideology and decisions.

"The people have decided to facilitate SDF to return to power in an apparent disapproval of political violence perpetrated by SKM goons," he said.

He was addressing the SDF's central executive committee meeting at the party office in Indira Bypass near here.

The SDF's potential return to power also entails responsibility on the party leaders and workers who must ensure peace and security in Sikkim, said Chamling, a five-term chief minister.

He also asserted that the assembly election results, which will be out on June 2, will determine the fate and future of Sikkim and Sikkimese people.

"If the SDF comes to power, we will stop the culture of violence at once and respect the contrarian views of the civil society," the former chief minister said.

There will be "no discrimination, no political victimisation and no political harassment", he said.

"We will take all citizens on the path of development and prosperity over the next five years," he added.

Chamling thanked all party leaders and workers during the Sikkim assembly polls and said that it was only because of the teamwork that the party was in reckoning to form a government after the results of the 32-member state legislature would be declared. PTI KDK BDC